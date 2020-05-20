Air Senegal S20 Barcelona / Marseille operation changes as of 20MAY20

Air Senegal in recent schedule update filed changes to Dakar – Barcelona – Marseille – Dakar route. The airline will continue to operate this route with A330-900neo aircraft 3 times weekly, upon service resumption from 01JUL20. Previously planned 4th weekly flight from 28JUN20 to 06SEP20 is no longer in effect.



HC405 DSS0015 – 0710BCN0835 – 0945MRS1110 – 1425DSS 330 146