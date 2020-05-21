Montenegro Airlines 01 – 14JUN20 operations as of 20MAY20

By Jim Liu

Montenegro Airlines from June 2020 intends to resume regular operations, initially serving Belgrade. From 01JUN20 to 14JUN20, tentatively planned operation as follows.

Podgorica – Belgrade eff 01JUN20 15 weekly Fokker 100
Tivat – Belgrade eff 01JUN20 13 weekly Fokker 100

