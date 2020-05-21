Montenegro Airlines from June 2020 intends to resume regular operations, initially serving Belgrade. From 01JUN20 to 14JUN20, tentatively planned operation as follows.
Podgorica – Belgrade eff 01JUN20 15 weekly Fokker 100
Tivat – Belgrade eff 01JUN20 13 weekly Fokker 100
Montenegro Airlines 01 – 14JUN20 operations as of 20MAY20
