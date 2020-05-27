Alaska Airlines files Temporary domestic routes cancellation in S20

Alaska Airlines in recent schedule update filed changes to its domestic operation during summer 2020. Following routes/sectors that has been cancelled will be gradually resumed between August and October 2020.



Everett – Las Vegas resumes on 01AUG20

Everett – Los Angeles resumes on 01AUG20

Everett – Orange County resumes on 01AUG20

Everett – Palm Springs resumes on 08OCT20

Everett – Portland OR resumes on 01AUG20

Everett – Phoenix resumes on 01AUG20

Everett – San Diego resumes on 01AUG20

Everett – San Francisco resumes on 01AUG20

Everett – San Jose CA resumes on 01AUG20

Everett – Spokane resumes on 01AUG20

Ketchikan – Juneau resumes on 01AUG20 (Seattle – Ketchikan – Juneau AS69/68 cancelled)

Ketchikan – Sitka resumes on 01AUG20 (Seattle – Ketchikan – Sitka – Juneau – Anchorage AS67/62 cancelled. Sitka – Juneau sector reduces from 2 to 1 daily)

Los Angeles – Boston resumes on 01OCT20

Los Angeles – Chicago O’Hare resumes on 01OCT20

Los Angeles – New York JFK cancelled from 01JUL20 to 30SEP20

Los Angeles – Washington Dulles resumes on 01OCT20

Portland OR – Palm Springs resumes on 09SEP20

Portland OR – Tucson resumes on 08OCT20

Seattle – Monterey Planned service launch on 18JUN20 with 1 daily Embraer E175 (Horizon) cancelled



The airline since 10APR20 launched tag-on flights as the airline consolidates service on selected markets, this is in effect until 31MAY20 or 07JUN20.



effective until 31MAY20

Seattle – Dallas/Ft. Worth – Houston 1 daily 737-900ER

Seattle – Kalispell – Helena – Seattle 1 daily Dash8-Q400 (Horizon)

Seattle – San Luis Obispo – Santa Barbara 1 daily Embraer E175 (Skywest)



effective until 07JUN20

Seattle – Minneapolis/St. Paul – Columbus OH 1 daily A320

Seattle – Pittsburgh – Baltimore/Washington 1 daily 737-900ER

Seattle – Raleigh/Durham – Charleston SC 1 daily 737-800



From 01/08JUN20, following airports will once again be served on nonstop basis in both direction: Helena, Houston, Kalispell, Santa Barbara, Columbus OH, Baltimore/Washington and Charleston SC.