Air Canada removes planned A220 Toronto – Vancouver service in June 2020

Air Canada in recent schedule update revised planned operational aircraft for Toronto – Vancouver route, during the month of June 2020. The Star Alliance member previously filed Airbus A220-300 aircraft as AC111/122, however the mid-day Toronto departure is now scheduled with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.



Planned restoration of 5th daily flight remains unchanged, while certain service also sees schedule changes.



AC107 YYZ0700 – 0854YVR 333 D

AC103 YYZ0805 – 0950YVR 789 D

AC111 YYZ1245 – 1448YVR 788 D

AC123 YYZ1800 – 2100YVR 321 D

AC125 YYZ2110 – 2255YVR 788 D



AC106 YVR0710 – 1438YYZ 321 D

AC108 YVR0900 – 1620YYZ 788 D

AC116 YVR1315 – 2040YYZ 333 D

AC118 YVR1430 – 2150YYZ 789 D

AC122 YVR1745 – 0018+1YYZ 788 D



Reported last week on Airlineroute, Air Canada has capped number of Economy Class seats available for sale at least until 30JUN20.