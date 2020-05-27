Aeroflor Russian Airlines in the last few weeks removed planned International service from Krasnoyarsk, where it previously filed Krasnoyarsk – Beijing Daxing route. Prior to removal, the Skyteam member planned 5 weekly 737-800 service from 02JUL20.
Previously filed schedule as follows.
SU690 KJA1900 – 2345PKX 73H x35
SU691 PKX0045 – 0405KJA 73H x46
Aeroflot removes Krasnoyarsk – Beijing launch in S20
