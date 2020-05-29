Croatia Airlines June 2020 operations as of 28MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Croatia Airlines on Thursday (28MAY20) updated operational schedule for the first half of June 2020. Planned operation between 01JUN20 and 14JUN20 as follows.

Zagreb – Amsterdam 1 daily
Zagreb – Copenhagen eff 01JUN20 4 weekly (1 daily flight is now scheduled from 08JUN20; service resumption)
Zagreb – Dubrovnik 2 daily
Zagreb – Frankfurt 2 daily
Zagreb – Pula – Zadar – Pula eff 08JUN20 1 daily
Zagreb – Split 2 daily
Zagreb – Zurich eff 08JUN20 4 weekly (service resumption)


