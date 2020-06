Turkish Airlines S20 European network addition as of 29MAY20

Turkish Airlines in recent schedule update filed expanded European network, as the airline introduces new service from secondary Turkish Airports in summer 2020 season. These new routes, including planned addition prior to current situation, now stands over 40, including service resumption previously served by the airline in the last 30 years.



The Star Alliance carrier as of 31MAY20 plans to resume International service from 10/11JUN20, however this remains subject to change, potentially impact the start-up date for some of the new routes listed below.



Adana – Amsterdam 02JUL20 – 28AUG20 Service resumption since September 2006, 2 weekly 737-800

Adana – Dusseldorf eff 26JUN20 Service resumption since September 2018, 1 weekly 737-800

Adana – Frankfurt eff 18JUN20 Service resumption since September 2014, 1 weekly 737-800

Adana – Hannover 29JUN20 – 24AUG20 Service resumption since September 1998, 1 weekly 737-800

Adana – Stuttgart 04JUL20 – 26SEP20 Service resumption since September 2014, 1 weekly 737-800

Ankara – Amsterdam 02JUL20 – 30AUG20 Service resumption since November 2013, 2 weekly 737-800

Ankara – Cologne 27JUN20 – 26SEP20 Service resumption since November 2013, 2 weekly 737-800

Ankara – Geneva 03JUL20 – 28AUG20 Service resumption since September 2015, 1 weekly 737-800

Ankara – London Stansted eff 12JUN20 2 weekly 737-800, replacing Turkish Airlines Mainline to London Gatwick (Previously served by AnadoluJet until April 2012, originally scheduled from 30MAR20)

Ankara – Munich 02JUL20 – 03OCT20 Service resumption since September 2011, 2 weekly 737-800

Antalya – Birmingham eff 10JUN20 2 weekly 737-800, new route (Previously scheduled from 03JUN20)

Antalya – Cologne 26JUN20 – 25SEP20 1 weekly 737-800

Antalya – Frankfurt eff 18JUN20 Service resumption since summer 1992, 2 weekly 737-800 (Previously scheduled from 04JUN20)

Antalya – Geneva eff 04JUL20 1 weekly 737-800, new route (Previously scheduled from 02JUN20 as 2 weekly)

Bodrum – Berlin Tegel 19JUN20 – 28AUG20 1 weekly 737-800, new route

Bodrum – Munich 05JUL20 – 14SEP20 1 weekly 737-800 (Previously reported new route)

Dalaman – Kyiv Borispil 03JUL20 – 29AUG20 2 weekly 737-800

Dalaman – London Gatwick eff 10JUN20 1 daily 737-800 (Previously scheduled from 25MAY20)

Dalaman – Munich 02JUL20 – 11SEP20 1 weekly 737-800 (Previously reported new route)

Diyarbakir – Berlin Tegel 27JUN20 – 29AUG20 1 weekly 737-800

Diyarbakir – Cologne 28JUN20 – 27SEP20 1 weekly 737-800

Diyarbakir – Dusseldorf eff 27JUN20 1 weekly 737-800

Diyarbakir – Hannover 28JUN20 – 30AUG20 1 weekly 737-800

Elazig – Amsterdam 03JUL20 – 30AUG20 2 weekly 737-800

Elazig – Frankfurt eff 20JUN20 1 weekly 737-800

Gaziantep – Basel/Mulhouse eff 27JUN20 1 weekly 737-800

Gaziantep – Frankfurt eff 21JUN20 1 weekly 737-800

Gaziantep – Hamburg 21JUN20 – 30AUG20 1 weekly 737-800

Gaziantep – Stuttgart 26JUN20 – 19SEP20 2 weekly 737-800 (Previously reported as 1 weekly)

Gaziantep – Zurich eff 10JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Hatay – Berlin Tegel 28JUN20 – 30AUG20 1 weekly 737-800

Hatay – Cologne 28JUN20 – 27SEP20 1 weekly 737-800

Izmir – Amsterdam 03JUL20 – 30AUG20 2 weekly 737-800

Kayseri – Amsterdam 19JUN20 – 27SEP20 Service resumption since September 2011, 2 weekly 737-800

Kayseri – Berlin Tegel 22JUN20 – 24AUG20 1 weekly 737-800

Kayseri – Frankfurt eff 19JUN20 Service resumption since September 2013, 1 weekly 737-800

Kayseri – Hamburg 20JUN20 – 29AUG20 Service resumption since September 2013, 1 weekly 737-800

Konya – Amsterdam 19JUN20 – 27SEP20 2 weekly 737-800

Ordu Giresun – Salzburg 28JUN20 – 27SEP20 1 weekly 737-800

Samsun – Cologne 27JUN20 – 26SEP20 Service resumption since summer 2002, 1 weekly 737-800

Samsun – Hamburg 20JUN20 – 29AUG20 1 weekly 737-800 (TK previously operated 3 flights in summer 2008, 2 in summer 2009)

Samsun – Hannover 27JUN20 – 29AUG20 1 weekly 737-800

Trabzon – Amsterdam 02JUL20 – 29AUG20 2 weekly 737-800