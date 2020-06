Lufthansa June 2020 Inter-continental operations as of 31MAY20

Lufthansa last week extended interim schedule by additional 2 weeks, now in effect until 30JUN20. For the month of June 2020, the Star Alliance carrier is resuming additional Inter-continental routes in the second half. Planned operation as of 31MAY20 as follows.



Frankfurt – Abuja – Port Harcourt eff 07JUN20 3 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – Bangkok eff 03JUN20 3 weekly A340-300

Frankfurt – Beijing Capital eff 23JUN20 3 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – Cairo eff 09JUN20 1 weekly A321neo (3 weekly from 16JUN20)

Frankfurt – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 747-8I

Frankfurt – Dubai eff 07JUN20 3 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – Johannesburg eff 02JUN20 3 weekly 747-8I

Frankfurt – Mexico City eff 03JUN20 3 weekly 747-8I

Frankfurt – Mumbai eff 03JUN20 3 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – Newark 3 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – Riyadh – Bahrain eff 14JUN20 3 weekly A330-300

Frankfurt – San Jose (Costa Rica) eff 17JUN20 2 weekly A340-300

Frankfurt – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 5 weekly 747-8I

Frankfurt – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 22JUN20 3 weekly A340-300

Frankfurt – Tel Aviv eff 02JUN20 3 weekly A321neo

Frankfurt – Tokyo Haneda 3 weekly A340-300

Frankfurt – Toronto eff 03JUN20 3 weekly A330-300

Munich – Chicago O’Hare eff 02JUN20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Munich – Delhi eff 16JUN20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Munich – Los Angeles eff 03JUN20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Munich – Montreal eff 22JUN20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Munich – San Francisco eff 23JUN20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Munich – Seoul Incheon eff 22JUN20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Munich – Tel Aviv eff 03JUN20 3 weekly A319



Planned operation is subject to change. Selected markets may see restrictions on traffic rights, due to travel restrictions.