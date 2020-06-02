Korean Air July/August 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 02JUN20

Korean Air today (02JUN20) filed additional update to its planned long-haul service for the month of July and August 2020. Based on current listing, the airline plans to resume Dallas and Vienna from 01JUL20, while additional flights restored for Atlanta, London, Los Angeles, Paris, Vancouver and Washington. Additional changes to planned operation below is likely in the next few days.



Seoul Incheon – Amsterdam 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Atlanta 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Dallas/Ft. Worth 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 5 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 11 weekly

Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 5 weekly

Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Toronto 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 4 weekly (5 weekly from 01AUG20)

Seoul Incheon – Vienna 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 5 weekly



For the month of July and August, the airline already filed changes to its inventory, as various regional service sees reduced number of flights available for reservation.