Korean Air today (02JUN20) filed additional update to its planned long-haul service for the month of July and August 2020. Based on current listing, the airline plans to resume Dallas and Vienna from 01JUL20, while additional flights restored for Atlanta, London, Los Angeles, Paris, Vancouver and Washington. Additional changes to planned operation below is likely in the next few days.
Seoul Incheon – Amsterdam 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Atlanta 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Dallas/Ft. Worth 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 5 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 11 weekly
Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 5 weekly
Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Toronto 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 4 weekly (5 weekly from 01AUG20)
Seoul Incheon – Vienna 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 5 weekly
For the month of July and August, the airline already filed changes to its inventory, as various regional service sees reduced number of flights available for reservation.
Korean Air July/August 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 02JUN20
