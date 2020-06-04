Hong Kong Airlines has extended interim schedule into late-June 2020, based on latest schedule update. For the month of June 2020, the airline’s scheduled operation includes the following.
Hong Kong – Manila 5 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 13JUN20)
Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly A320
Additional changes remain possible.
Hong Kong Airlines June 2020 operations as of 31MAY20
