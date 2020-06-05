El Al 2020/21 Network modification as of 04JUN20

El Al Israel Airlines recently filed inventory changes, which sees cancellations on selected routes, when the airline gradually resumes operation later this summer. As of 04JUN20, the airline intends to resume scheduled operation as early as 21JUN20, however this remains subject to change.



As of 04JUN20, following routes are closed for reservation (selected routes are closed permanently, at least into May 2021 at present). Further adjustment remains likely, pending on projected market condition.



Tel Aviv – Beijing Capital 3 weekly closed for booking until 24OCT20

Tel Aviv – Boston 3 weekly closed for booking until 13MAR21

Tel Aviv – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly closed for booking until 13MAR21

Tel Aviv – Dublin Planned new service (3 weekly from 26MAY20) closed for reservation, including travel on/after 25OCT20

Tel Aviv – Dusseldorf Planned new service (3 weekly from 03JUL20) closed for reservation, including travel on/after 25OCT20

Tel Aviv – Las Vegas 1 weekly closed for booking. Reservation also closed for travel on/after 25OCT20

Tel Aviv – London Luton 11 weekly closed for booking until 05SEP20

Tel Aviv – London Stansted 5 weekly closed for booking (Previously scheduled 28JUN20 – 03SEP20)

Tel Aviv – Manchester 3 weekly service closed for booking. Reservation also closed for travel on/after 25OCT20

Tel Aviv – Mumbai 2 weekly closed for booking until 24OCT20

Tel Aviv – San Francisco 3 weekly closed for booking until 11MAR21

Tel Aviv – Sofia 4-5 weekly closed for booking until 08DEC20

Tel Aviv – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly closed for booking from 29AUG20 to 08MAR21

Tel Aviv – Venice 5 weekly closed for booking until 02SEP20



Other destinations also see selected flights closed for reservation for the remainder of summer season, in particular for the month of July and August 2020.



Following service operated by Sun D’Or is also closed for reservation at time this post goes to press:

Tel Aviv – Adler/Sochi 2 weekly

Tel Aviv – Batumi 6 weekly

Tel Aviv – Cluj 2 weekly

Tel Aviv – Rhodes 6 weekly

Tel Aviv – Salzburg 2 weekly