China Airlines June 2020 Cross-Strait operations as of 04JUN20

Skyteam member China Airlines has provided latest update regarding cross-strait service between Taiwan and Mainland China, for the month of June 2020. Planned operation as follows.
Kaohsiung – Xiamen eff 25JUN20 1 weekly 737-800 (Mandarin Airlines service)
Taipei Song Shan – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly A330-300
Taipei Taoyuan – Beijing Capital 1 weekly A330-300
Taipei Taoyuan – Chengdu 1 weekly A330-300
Taipei Taoyuan – Xiamen 1 weekly A330-300 (Mandarin Airlines service)
China Airlines June 2020 Cross-Strait operations
