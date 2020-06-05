brussels airlines June – August 2020 Intercontinental operations as of 04JUN20

brussels airlines last week filed planned operational schedule between June and August 2020, as the airline resumes operation on 15JUN20. For Intercontinental service, the airline will be offering following routes with reduced frequencies.



Planned operation remains subject to change, due to various travel restrictions.



Brussels – Accra – Abidjan – Brussels eff 06AUG20 1 weekly A330-300

Brussels – Banjul – Dakar – Brussels eff 22JUN20 2 weekly A330-300 (3 weekly from 03JUL20, 4 weekly from 15JUL20)

Brussels – Bujumbura – Entebbe – Brussels eff 09AUG20 1 weekly A330-300

Brussels – Cotonou – Abidjan – Brussels eff 02JUL20 2 weekly A330-300

Brussels – Douala – Yaounde – Brussels eff 02JUL20 3 weekly A330-300

Brussels – Hurghada eff 28JUN20 3 weekly A320

Brussels – Kigali – Entebbe – Brussels eff 14JUL20 3 weekly A330-300

Brussels – Kinshasa eff 22JUN20 2 weekly A330-300 (3 weekly from 02JUL20, 4 weekly from 09AUG20)

Brussels – Lome – Accra – Brussels eff 13JUL20 3 weekly A330-300

Brussels – Monrovia – Abidjan – Brussels eff 29JUN20 2 weekly A330-300

Brussels – New York JFK eff 13JUL20 3 weekly A330-300 (4 weekly from 07AUG20)

Brussels – Tel Aviv eff 25JUN20 3 weekly A319 (4 weekly from 29JUN20)