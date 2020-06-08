Montenegro Airlines June 2020 operations as of 05JUN20

Montenegro Airlines last week outlined planned operation in June 2020, as the airline plans gradual service resumption from 12JUN20, initially operating service to Ljubljana. As of 05JUN20, planned operation for June as follows. Planed operation remains subject to change, pending on various travel restrictions.



Podgorica – Copenhagen eff 20JUN20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 27JUN20)

Podgorica – Dusseldorf eff 20JUN20 1 weekly

Podgorica – Frankfurt eff 14JUN20 2 weekly

Podgorica – Hannover eff 21JUN20 1 weekly

Podgorica – Ljubljana eff 12JUN20 3 weekly

Podgorica – Munich eff 21JUN20 1 weekly

Podgorica – Paris CDG eff 16JUN20 2 weekly

Podgorica – Vienna eff 15JUN20 3 weekly

Podgorica – Zurich eff 17JUN20 2 weekly