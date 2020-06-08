airmalta on Saturday (06JUN20) announced gradual service resumption from July 2020, as the airline set to resume scheduled operation from 01JUL20. Initially the revised summer schedule sees the airline operating following routes.
Malta – Berlin Tegel eff 01JUL20 2 weekly
Malta – Catania eff 01JUL20 7 weekly
Malta – Dusseldorf eff 01JUL20 2 weekly
Malta – Frankfurt eff 02JUL20 5 weekly
Malta – Geneva eff 10JUL20 2 weekly
Malta – Luxembourg eff 04JUL20 2 weekly
Malta – Munich eff 01JUL20 5 weekly
Malta – Prague eff 04JUL20 2 weekly
Malta – Vienna eff 02JUL20 5 weekly
Malta – Zurich eff 11JUL20 2 weekly
airmalta S20 operation revision as of 06JUN20
