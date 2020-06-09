Eurowings in late-June 2020 plans to resume long-haul service, initially operating Frankfurt – Windhoek route, on 30JUN20. The airline’s Airbus A330-200 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.
EW1278 FRA2000 – 0620+1WDH 332 246
EW1279 WDH0820 – 1850FRA 332 357
Eurowings resumes long-haul service in late-June 2020
