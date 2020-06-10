Wizz Air Georgia network changes from July 2020

Wizz Air recently filed network changes for its Kutaisi base in Georgia, as service set to resume on 01JUL20. Latest adjustment sees the airline opening ticket sales on 21 routes, instead of 34, while overall weekly departures reduced from 81 to 54 weekly.



Planned operation to/from Kutaisi from 01JUL20, subject to change, as follows:

Kutaisi – Athens eff 02JUL20 3 weekly

Kutaisi – Berlin Schoenefeld eff 01JUL20 3 weekly

Kutaisi – Bologna eff 03JUL20 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Budapest eff 02JUL20 3 weekly

Kutaisi – Dortmund eff 02JUL20 3 weekly

Kutaisi – Gdansk eff 04JUL20 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Katowice eff 04JUL20 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Krakow eff 03JUL20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 21JUL20; Service Increase)

Kutaisi – Larnaca eff 02JUL20 3 weekly

Kutaisi – Memmingen eff 03JUL20 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Milan Malpensa eff 01JUL20 4 weekly

Kutaisi – Poznan eff 01JUL20 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Prague eff 02JUL20 3 weekly

Kutaisi – Riga eff 03JUL20 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Rome Fiumcino eff 01JUL20 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Tallinn eff 01JUL20 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Thessaloniki eff 04JUL20 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Vienna eff 02JUL20 3 weekly

Kutaisi – Vilnius eff 01JUL20 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Warsaw eff 02JUL20 4 weekly

Kutaisi – Wroclaw eff 04JUL20 2 weekly



Following routes will not be served upon service resumption on 01JUL20 (* previously planned new routes):

Kutaisi – Barcelona 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Bari 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Brussels South Charleroi 2 weekly

*Kutaisi – Cologne 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Copenhagen 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Eindhoven 2 weekly

*Kutaisi – Frankfurt Hahn 3 weekly

*Kutaisi – Hamburg 2 weekly

*Kutaisi – Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden 2 weekly

Kutaisi – London Luton 2 weekly

*Kutaisi – Naples 2 weekly

*Kutaisi – Nice 2 weekly (Originally scheduled to commence on 30MAR20, however this route is removed)

Kutaisi – Paris Beauvais 3 weekly

Kutaisi – Venice Treviso 2 weekly



Following planned new routes in winter 2020/21 season (from week of 18DEC20) has been removed:

Kutaisi – Irakleion 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Nuremberg 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Pisa 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Stockholm Skavsta 2 weekly

Kutaisi – Turku 2 weekly