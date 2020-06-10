Wizz Air Georgia network changes from July 2020

Wizz Air recently filed network changes for its Kutaisi base in Georgia, as service set to resume on 01JUL20. Latest adjustment sees the airline opening ticket sales on 21 routes, instead of 34, while overall weekly departures reduced from 81 to 54 weekly.
Planned operation to/from Kutaisi from 01JUL20, subject to change, as follows:
Kutaisi – Athens eff 02JUL20 3 weekly
Kutaisi – Berlin Schoenefeld eff 01JUL20 3 weekly
Kutaisi – Bologna eff 03JUL20 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Budapest eff 02JUL20 3 weekly
Kutaisi – Dortmund eff 02JUL20 3 weekly
Kutaisi – Gdansk eff 04JUL20 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Katowice eff 04JUL20 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Krakow eff 03JUL20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 21JUL20; Service Increase)
Kutaisi – Larnaca eff 02JUL20 3 weekly
Kutaisi – Memmingen eff 03JUL20 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Milan Malpensa eff 01JUL20 4 weekly
Kutaisi – Poznan eff 01JUL20 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Prague eff 02JUL20 3 weekly
Kutaisi – Riga eff 03JUL20 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Rome Fiumcino eff 01JUL20 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Tallinn eff 01JUL20 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Thessaloniki eff 04JUL20 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Vienna eff 02JUL20 3 weekly
Kutaisi – Vilnius eff 01JUL20 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Warsaw eff 02JUL20 4 weekly
Kutaisi – Wroclaw eff 04JUL20 2 weekly
Following routes will not be served upon service resumption on 01JUL20 (* previously planned new routes):
Kutaisi – Barcelona 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Bari 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Brussels South Charleroi 2 weekly
*Kutaisi – Cologne 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Copenhagen 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Eindhoven 2 weekly
*Kutaisi – Frankfurt Hahn 3 weekly
*Kutaisi – Hamburg 2 weekly
*Kutaisi – Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden 2 weekly
Kutaisi – London Luton 2 weekly
*Kutaisi – Naples 2 weekly
*Kutaisi – Nice 2 weekly (Originally scheduled to commence on 30MAR20, however this route is removed)
Kutaisi – Paris Beauvais 3 weekly
Kutaisi – Venice Treviso 2 weekly
Following planned new routes in winter 2020/21 season (from week of 18DEC20) has been removed:
Kutaisi – Irakleion 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Nuremberg 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Pisa 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Stockholm Skavsta 2 weekly
Kutaisi – Turku 2 weekly
Wizz Air Georgia network changes from July 2020
Posted
Wizz Air recently filed network changes for its Kutaisi base in Georgia, as service set to resume on 01JUL20. Latest adjustment sees the airline opening ticket sales on 21 routes, instead of 34, while overall weekly departures reduced from 81 to 54 weekly.