Skymark Airlines June 2020 service resumptions

By Jim Liu

Skymark Airlines starting tomorrow (12JUN20) gradually resumes selected domestic routes, including 7 routes from 12JUN20, 4 from 19JUN20. During the period of 19JUN20 – 30JUN20, the airline operates 1070 flights instead of 1892 flights.

Resumes from 12JUN20
Fukuoka – Ibaraki 1 daily
Fukuoka – Okinawa 1 daily
Fukuoka – Sapporo New Chitose 1 daily
Kagoshima – Kobe 1 daily
Kagoshima – Amami-Oshima 1 daily (2 daily from 19JUN20)
Nagoya Chubu – Okinawa 1 daily
Nagoya Chubu – Sapporo New Chitose 1 daily

Resumes from 19JUN20
Ibaraki – Kobe 1 daily
Ibaraki – Okinawa 1 daily
Ibaraki – Sapporo New Chitose 1 daily
Nagoya Chubu – Kagoshima 1 daily

