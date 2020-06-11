Skymark Airlines starting tomorrow (12JUN20) gradually resumes selected domestic routes, including 7 routes from 12JUN20, 4 from 19JUN20. During the period of 19JUN20 – 30JUN20, the airline operates 1070 flights instead of 1892 flights.
Resumes from 12JUN20
Fukuoka – Ibaraki 1 daily
Fukuoka – Okinawa 1 daily
Fukuoka – Sapporo New Chitose 1 daily
Kagoshima – Kobe 1 daily
Kagoshima – Amami-Oshima 1 daily (2 daily from 19JUN20)
Nagoya Chubu – Okinawa 1 daily
Nagoya Chubu – Sapporo New Chitose 1 daily
Resumes from 19JUN20
Ibaraki – Kobe 1 daily
Ibaraki – Okinawa 1 daily
Ibaraki – Sapporo New Chitose 1 daily
Nagoya Chubu – Kagoshima 1 daily
Skymark Airlines June 2020 service resumptions
Posted
Skymark Airlines starting tomorrow (12JUN20) gradually resumes selected domestic routes, including 7 routes from 12JUN20, 4 from 19JUN20. During the period of 19JUN20 – 30JUN20, the airline operates 1070 flights instead of 1892 flights.