Air Canada NS20 International operations as of 10JUN20

Air Canada in the last few days further revised planned Northern summer operation for International service, between June and October 2020. Latest adjustment sees the airline filed schedule/aircraft changes up to 07SEP20, instead of 31JUL20.



Planned International service changes, excluding US flights, as of 10JUN20 as follows.



Calgary – Cancun eff 12SEP20 1 weekly 737 MAX 8

Calgary – Frankfurt eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-9 (Previous plan: 3 weekly from 01JUL20, 1 daily from 01AUG20)

Calgary – London Heathrow eff 01AUG20 5 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 22AUG20; Previous plan: 400-seater 777-300ER)

Calgary – Tokyo Narita Summer seasonal service cancelled, previously scheduled 1 daily from 30JUN20

Montreal – Algiers Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Athens eff 01JUL20 Seasonal service, 2 weekly 787-8 (1 daily from 01AUG20; Replacing rouge 767)

Montreal – Barcelona Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Bordeaux Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Brussels 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily A330-300 from 24JUN20, replacing 787-9)

Montreal – Bucharest Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Cancun eff 02JUL20 3 weekly Mainline A320 (1 daily from 01AUG20; Previous plan: rouge A321)

Montreal – Casablanca eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300 (Previous plan: 3 weekly from 02JUL20, 1 daily from 01AUG20)

Montreal – Cayo Coco eff 03JUL20 1 weekly Mainline A320 (3 weekly from 31JUL20, 2 weekly Mainline A321 from 08SEP20; Previous plan: rouge A321)

Montreal – Cozumel Service cancelled until 29OCT20

Montreal – Dublin Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Fort-de-France eff 28JUN20 2 weekly Mainline A319/320 (3 weekly A319 from 02AUG20, 2 weekly A319 from 04SEP20; Previous plan: eff 07JUN20)

Montreal – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-9 (1 daily A330-300 from 24JUN20, 1 daily 787-9 from 08SEP20 instead of 01AUG20)

Montreal – Geneva eff 03JUL20 3 weekly 787-8 (1 daily 787-8 from 01AUG20, A330-300 from 08SEP20 iso 01AUG20)

Montreal – Lisbon eff 17JUL20 2 weekly A330-300, replacing rouge 767 (5 weekly from 02AUG20; Previous plan: eff 03JUL20)

Montreal – London Heathrow eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 01AUG20, 400-seater 777-300ER from 08SEP20 iso 01AUG20)

Montreal – Lyon Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Marseille Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Mexico City eff 08SEP20 5 weekly rouge A319

Montreal – Montego Bay eff 09SEP20 1 weekly rouge A321

Montreal – Nassau eff 03JUL20 1 weekly A320 (A319 from 01AUG20, A220 from 12SEP20 iso 01AUG20)

Montreal – Nice Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Paris CDG 1 daily 787-9 (400-seater 777-300ER from 24JUN20)

Montreal – Pointe-a-Pitre eff 27JUN20 2 weekly Mainline A319/A320 (3 weekly from 01AUG20, 2 weekly from 10SEP20; Previous plan: 1 weekly from 06JUN20)

Montreal – Providenciales eff 26JUL20 1 weekly Mainline A320 (rouge A319 from 13SEP20; Previous plan: 1 weekly from 05JUL20)

Montreal – Puerto Plata eff 10SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Montreal – Punta Cana eff 04JUL20 1 weekly Mainline A320 (1 daily from 01AUG20, 3 weekly rouge A321 from 09SEP20; Previous plan: rouge aircraft in July/August)

Montreal – Reykjavik Keflavik Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Rome eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 787-8 (1 daily 787-8 from 01AUG20, 450-seater 777-300ER from 08SEP20 iso 01AUG20)

Montreal – Samana eff 12SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Montreal – San Salvador (Bahamas) Service cancelled until 19OCT20

Montreal – Santa Clara eff 09SEP20 2 weekly rouge A321

Montreal – Shanghai Pu Dong Service cancelled until 24OCT20

Montreal – Tel Aviv Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Tokyo Narita eff 01AUG20 3 weekly 787-8 and 4 weekly 787-9

Montreal – Toulouse Planned new 5 weekly service from 04JUN20 cancelled

Montreal – Varadero eff 05JUL20 1 weekly Mainline A321 (3 weekly Mainline A320 from 02AUG20, 2 weekly rouge A321 from 10SEP20; Previous plan: rouge aircraft in July/August)

Montreal – Venice Summer seasonal service cancelled

Ottawa – London Heathrow eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300

Toronto – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 787-9 from 01AUG20, 777-200LR from 08SEP20 iso 01AUG20)

Toronto – Antigua eff 01AUG20 1 weekly A320 (Previous plan: eff 12SEP20)

Toronto – Aruba eff 04JUL20 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly 02AUG20 – 06SEP20)

Toronto – Athens eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 787-8 (1 daily from 01AUG20; replacing rouge 767)

Toronto – Barcelona eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300 (replacing rouge 767)

Toronto – Beijing Capital eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-9

Toronto – Berlin Tegel Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Bermuda eff 25JUN20 1 weekly Mainline A320 (6 weekly from 01AUG20, 5 weekly rouge A319 from 10SEP20; Previous plan: eff 11JUN20)

Toronto – Bogota eff 02SEP20 5 weekly 787-8 (replacing rouge 767. Previous plan: eff 01AUG20)

Toronto – Brussels New route begins on 25OCT20, 787-8 operating

Toronto – Bucharest Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Budapest Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Cancun eff 12JUN20 2 weekly A319 (4 weekly Mainline A321 from 03JUL20, 1 daily from 31JUL20, rouge A321 from 08SEP20)

Toronto – Copenhagen Service cancelled until 26OCT20

Toronto – Curacao eff 02AUG20 1 weekly A320

Toronto – Delhi eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-9

Toronto – Dubai eff 01AUG20 3 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Dublin eff 01JUL20 4 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 31JUL20)

Toronto – Edinburgh Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Frankfurt 1 daily 400-seater 777-300ER (2nd daily resumes with 787-9 from 01AUG20)

Toronto – Glasgow Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Grand Cayman eff 12SEP20 1 weekly A320

Toronto – Grenada eff 06JUL20 1 weekly Mainline A319 (2 weekly Mainline A320 from 07AUG20, rouge A319 from 11SEP20; Previous plan: rouge aircraft in July/August)

Toronto – Havana eff 08SEP20 1 daily rouge A319

Toronto – Holguin Service cancelled until 29OCT20

Toronto – Hong Kong eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-200LR (Previous plan: eff 24JUN20)

Toronto – Kingston eff 16JUN20 3 weekly A320 (5 weekly from 03AUG20, Mainline A321 replaces Mainline A320 from 01OCT20; Previous plan: eff 02JUN20, rouge aircraft)

Toronto – Liberia eff 08SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Lima Service cancelled in Northern summer season until 25OCT20

Toronto – Lisbon eff 15JUL20 2 weekly A330-300 (5 weekly from 01AUG20; replacing rouge 767; Previous plan: eff 01JUL20)

Toronto – London Heathrow 1 daily 400-seater 777-300ER (4 daily A330-300/777-300ER from 01AUG20, A330-300/787-9/777-300ER from 08SEP20; Previous plan: 2 daily in July)

Toronto – Madrid Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Toronto – Manchester Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Mexico City 1 daily A319 (2 daily Mainline A319 from 01AUG20, 2 daily rouge A319/320 from 08SEP20; Previous plan: rouge aircraft in July/August)

Toronto – Milan Malpensa Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Montego Bay eff 20JUN20 2 weekly A319/320 (3 weekly Mainline A320 from 03JUL20, 1 daily Mainline A321 from 31JUL20, 1 daily rouge A321 from 08SEP20; Previous plan: eff 06JUN20, rouge aircraft in July/August)

Toronto – Munich eff 25JUN20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 787-9 from 01AUG20, 1 daily A330-300 from 08SEP20; Previous plan: A330 in August)

Toronto – Nassau eff 03JUL20 2 weekly Mainline A320 (1 daily from 01AUG20, 4 weekly rouge A321 from 10SEP20, 4 weekly rouge A319 from 01OCT20; Previous plan: rouge aircraft in July/August)

Toronto – Panama City eff 09SEP20 3 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Paris CDG eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-9 (450-seater 777-300ER from 08SEP20 iso 01AUG20)

Toronto – Port of Spain eff 10SEP20 2 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Porto Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Prague Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Providenciales eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A320 (1 weekly from 12SEP20; Previous plan: eff 05JUL20)

Toronto – Punta Cana eff 04JUL20 2 weekly Mainline A320 (1 daily from 01AUG20, 5 weekly rouge A321 from 08SEP20; Previous plan: rouge aircraft in July/August)

Toronto – Reykjavik Keflavik Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Rome eff 02JUL20 2 weekly 787-8 (1 daily from 01AUG20, 450-seater 777-300ER from 08SEP20 iso 01AUG20)

Toronto – St. Lucia eff 04JUL20 1 weekly Mainline A319 (2 weekly A320 from 01AUG20, rouge A319 from 05SEP20; Previous plan: rouge aircraft in July/August)

Toronto – St. Vincent eff 02JUL20 1 weekly Mainline A320 (rouge A319 from 10SEP20 iso 02JUL20)

Toronto – San Jose (Costa Rica) eff 12SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Santa Clara eff 09SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Santiago de Chile – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 02SEP20 4 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 01AUG20 1 daily 400-seater 777-300ER

Toronto – Seoul Incheon eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-9 (Previous plan: eff 01JUL20)

Toronto – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 15JUL20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 01AUG20; Previous plan: eff 01JUL20. 787-9 operates entire summer, instead of -8)

Toronto – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 01AUG20)

Toronto – Tokyo Haneda eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-9 (400-seater 777-300ER from 08SEP20; Previous plan: 3 weekly 787 from 02JUN20, 4 weekly 787 in July, 777 in August)

Toronto – Varadero eff 06JUL20 1 weekly Mainline A320 (2 weekly from 03AUG20, rouge A319 from 11SEP20; Previous plan: rouge aircraft in July/August)

Toronto – Venice Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Vienna eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-9

Toronto – Warsaw Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Zagreb Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Zurich 4 weekly 787-9 (5 weekly from 02JUL20, 1 daily from 01AUG20, 400-seater 777-300ER from 08SEP20 iso 01AUG20)

Vancouver – Beijing Capital eff 15JUL20 1 daily 787-9 (Previous plan: eff 01JUL20)

Vancouver – Brisbane Service cancelled until 22OCT20

Vancouver – Delhi eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-9

Vancouver – Dublin Summer seasonal service cancelled

Vancouver – Frankfurt eff 01AUG20 1 daily 400-seater 777-300ER

Vancouver – London Heathrow 4 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 01AUG20, 400-seater 777-300ER from 08SEP20 iso 01AUG20; Previous plan: 1 daily in July)

Vancouver – Mexico City eff 29JUN20 2 weekly A319 (1 daily from 01AUG20; Previous plan: eff 17JUN20)

Vancouver – Osaka Kansai Summer seasonal service cancelled

Vancouver – Paris CDG Summer seasonal service cancelled

Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta eff 12SEP20 1 weekly A320

Vancouver – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 787-9 from 01JUL20; Planned 787-8 for 01AUG20 – 07SEP20 cancelled)

Vancouver – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 15JUL20 1 daily 787-9 (Previous plan: 1 weekly from 06JUN20, 1 daily from 01JUL20)

Vancouver – Sydney eff 01SEP20 1 daily 777-200LR

Vancouver – Taipei Taoyuan Service cancelled until 27MAR21

Vancouver – Tokyo Narita 5 weekly 450-seater 777-300ER (1 daily 787-9 from 01JUL20)

Vancouver – Zurich eff 01AUG20 5 weekly 787-9