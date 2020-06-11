Icelandair 15-30JUN20 operations as of 10JUN20

Icelandair earlier this week outlined its planned operation for the second half of June 2020. As of 10JUN20, planned operation for the period of 15JUN20 – 30JUN20 based on the airline’s statement as follows.



Additional changes remain possible.



Reykjavik Keflavik – Amsterdam 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Berlin Tegel 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Boston 2 weekly (Initially this route remains available for reservation, but not included in the airline’s statement earlier this week)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Copenhagen 9 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Frankfurt 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Heathrow 2 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Munich 2 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Oslo 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Paris CDG 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Stockholm Arlanda 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Zurich 3 weekly