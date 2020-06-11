Azores Airlines gradual service resumption in May/June 2020

Azores Airlines (SATA Air Acores and SATA International) in late-May 2020 resumes scheduled operation, initially with SATA Air Acores’ service within the Azores. From mid-June 2020, SATA International will resume operation, initially to mainland Portugal, later expands to North America, Cabo Verde and Germany.
SATA Air Acores/SP operations:
Horta – Corvo Island eff 29MAY20 1 weekly
Horta – Flores Island eff 29MAY20 5 weekly
Ponta Delgada – Horta eff 29MAY20 6 weekly
Ponta Delgada – Santa Maria Island eff 29MAY20 6 weekly
Ponta Delgada – Terceira eff 29MAY20 18 weekly
Terceira – Graciosa Island eff 29MAY20 6 weekly
Terceira – Horta eff 29MAY20 7 weekly
Terceira – Pico Island eff 29MAY20 6 weekly
Terceira – Sao Jorge Island eff 29MAY20 6 weekly
SATA International/S4 operations:
Horta – Lisbon eff 22JUN20 2 weekly
Pico – Lisbon eff 22JUN20 2 weekly
Ponta Delgada – Funchal eff 15JUN20 3 weekly
Ponta Delgada – Lisbon eff 15JUN20 11 weekly
Terceira – Lisbon eff 15JUN20 2 weekly
All services listed above will see gradual frequency increase by July 2020.
SATA International/S4 operations from 01JUL20:
Ponta Delgada – Boston 5 weekly
Ponta Delgada – Frankfurt 2 weekly
Ponta Delgada – Porto 1 daily
Ponta Delgada – Praia 2 weekly
Ponta Delgada – Toronto 4 weekly
