Azores Airlines gradual service resumption in May/June 2020

Azores Airlines (SATA Air Acores and SATA International) in late-May 2020 resumes scheduled operation, initially with SATA Air Acores’ service within the Azores. From mid-June 2020, SATA International will resume operation, initially to mainland Portugal, later expands to North America, Cabo Verde and Germany.



SATA Air Acores/SP operations:

Horta – Corvo Island eff 29MAY20 1 weekly

Horta – Flores Island eff 29MAY20 5 weekly

Ponta Delgada – Horta eff 29MAY20 6 weekly

Ponta Delgada – Santa Maria Island eff 29MAY20 6 weekly

Ponta Delgada – Terceira eff 29MAY20 18 weekly

Terceira – Graciosa Island eff 29MAY20 6 weekly

Terceira – Horta eff 29MAY20 7 weekly

Terceira – Pico Island eff 29MAY20 6 weekly

Terceira – Sao Jorge Island eff 29MAY20 6 weekly



SATA International/S4 operations:

Horta – Lisbon eff 22JUN20 2 weekly

Pico – Lisbon eff 22JUN20 2 weekly

Ponta Delgada – Funchal eff 15JUN20 3 weekly

Ponta Delgada – Lisbon eff 15JUN20 11 weekly

Terceira – Lisbon eff 15JUN20 2 weekly



All services listed above will see gradual frequency increase by July 2020.



SATA International/S4 operations from 01JUL20:

Ponta Delgada – Boston 5 weekly

Ponta Delgada – Frankfurt 2 weekly

Ponta Delgada – Porto 1 daily

Ponta Delgada – Praia 2 weekly

Ponta Delgada – Toronto 4 weekly