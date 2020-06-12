airBaltic S20 operation changes as of 11JUN20

airBaltic in the last few days further revised planned summer 2020 operations, which sees the airline restores additional routes from Vilnius. The latest adjustment as of 11JUN20 also sees various service resumption being moved forward.



Latest adjustment:

Riga – Barcelona eff 07JUL20 3 weekly (4 weekly from 28JUL20; originally listed as 7 weekly; Previous plan: eff 21JUL20)

Riga – Catania eff 28JUN20 1 weekly (originally listed as 2 weekly; Previous plan: 1 weekly from 02AUG20)

Riga – Dubrovnik eff 15JUN20 2 weekly (originally listed as 2 weekly; Previous plan: eff 27JUL20)

Riga – Frankfurt 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01JUL20; originally listed as 12 weekly)

Riga – Kyiv Borispil eff 22JUN20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 27JUL20, A220 replaces 737/A220/Dash8; reduced from 25 weekly; Previous plan: eff 15JUN20)

Riga – Larnaca eff 23JUN20 2 weekly (originally listed as 3 weekly; Previous plan: eff 11AUG20)

Riga – London Gatwick eff 22JUN20 7 weekly (11 weekly from 06JUL20; originally listed as 14 weekly; Previous plan: eff 10JUN20)

Riga – Milan Malpensa eff 29JUN20 2 weekly (originally listed as 6 weekly; Previous plan: eff 27JUL20)

Riga – Minsk eff 27JUL20 7 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; originally listed as 7 weekly; Previous plan: eff 17AUG20)

Riga – Munich 4 weekly (7 weekly from 29JUN20 iso 15JUN20; originally listed as 12 weekly)

Riga – Paris CDG eff 09JUN20 3 weekly (5 weekly from 07JUL20; originally listed as 12 weekly; Previous plan: 4 weekly from 11JUN20, 7 weekly from 06JUL20)

Riga – Prague eff 10AUG20 5 weekly (originally listed as 7 weekly; Previous plan: eff 27JUL20)

Riga – Rijeka 17JUN20 – 16SEP20 1 weekly (originally listed as 2 weekly; Previous plan: 29JUL20 – 16SEP20

Riga – Rome eff 22JUN20 2 weekly (originally listed as 6 weekly; Previous plan: eff 27JUL20)

Riga – Split eff 22JUN20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 03JUL20; reduced from 3 weekly; Previous plan: eff 29JUN20)

Riga – Stockholm Arlanda eff 22JUN20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 03AUG20, A220 replaces Dash8; reduced from 27 weekly; Previous plan: eff 10JUN20)

Tallinn – London Gatwick eff 23JUN20 2 weekly (originally listed as 4 weekly; Previous plan: eff 16JUN20)

Tallinn – Malaga eff 11JUL20 1 weekly (originally listed as 2 weekly; Previous plan: eff 29AUG20)

Tallinn – Stockholm Arlanda eff 22JUN20 7 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 12 weekly; Previous plan: eff 15JUN20)

Vilnius – Amsterdam eff 08JUN20 1 daily (Service restored; Previously listed as cancelled)

Vilnius – Berlin Tegel eff 11JUN20 2 weekly (Service restored; Previously listed as cancelled)

Vilnius – Dublin eff 16JUN20 2 weekly (new route)

Vilnius – Dubrovnik 06JUL20 – 28SEP20 2 weekly (Service restored; Previously listed as cancelled)

Vilnius – London Gatwick eff 22JUN20 3 weekly (new route)

Vilnius – Munich eff 26AUG20 2 weekly Cancelled (4 weekly from 30SEP20; service restored. Prior to COVID19 impact, the airline planned to increase from 3 to 4 weekly)

Vilnius – Paris CDG eff 09JUN20 3 weekly (Service restored; Previously listed as cancelled. Originally listed as 4 weekly)



Previously reported:

Riga – Aberdeen Cancelled (originally listed as 2 weekly)

Riga – Adler/Sochi Cancelled (2)

Riga – Almaty Cancelled (3)

Riga – Amsterdam 7 weekly (14 weekly from 06JUL20; originally listed as 14 weekly)

Riga – Athens eff 30JUN20 2 weekly (3)

Riga – Baku Cancelled (2)

Riga – Berlin Tegel eff 01JUN20 6 weekly (12 weekly from 17AUG20; reduced from 14 weekly)

Riga – Billund eff 13JUL20 7 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 10 weekly)

Riga – Bordeaux Cancelled (2)

Riga – Brussels eff 29JUN20 5 weekly (10)

Riga – Budapest eff 11AUG20 2 weekly (3)

Riga – Copenhagen eff 08JUN20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 10AUG20; All service operated by A220, instead of A220/Dash8; reduced from 21 weekly)

Riga – Dublin eff 10JUN20 3 weekly (originally listed as 4 weekly; Previous plan: eff 15JUN20)

Riga – Dusseldorf eff 09JUN20 4 weekly (1 week earlier than planned; originally listed as 6 weekly)

Riga – Gdansk Cancelled (3)

Riga – Geneva Cancelled (3)

Riga – Gothenburg eff 03AUG20 5 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8/737; reduced from 7 weekly)

Riga – Hamburg eff 01JUN20 4 weekly (7 weekly from 06JUL20, A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 12 weekly)

Riga – Helsinki 4 weekly (7 weekly from 08JUN20, 8 weekly from 04JUL20, 15 from 20JUL20; reduced from 34 weekly)

Riga – Kaliningrad eff 03AUG20 7 weekly (Initially listed as 6 weekly Dash8-Q400)

Riga – Kazan Cancelled (2)

Riga – Klaipeda/Palanga eff 22JUN20 7 weekly (replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 14 weekly)

Riga – Kos Cancelled (1)

Riga – Liepaja eff 13JUL20 4 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 6 weekly)

Riga – Lisbon eff 30JUN20 2 weekly (2)

Riga – Lviv Cancelled (4)

Riga – Madrid eff 16JUL20 2 weekly (4)

Riga – Malaga eff 01JUL20 2 weekly (3)

Riga – Malta Cancelled (2)

Riga – Moscow Sheremetyevo eff 06JUL20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 17AUG20; originally listed as 28 weekly)

Riga – Nice Cancelled (Previously reduced from 5 to 2 weekly)

Riga – Odessa eff 10AUG20 2 weekly (8)

Riga – Olbia Cancelled (2)

Riga – Oslo 7 weekly (14 weekly from 13JUL20, A220 replaces 737/Dash8; originally listed as 20 weekly)

Riga – Palma Mallorca Cancelled (2)

Riga – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 13JUL20 3 weekly (4)

Riga – Rhodes Cancelled (1)

Riga – St. Petersburg eff 13JUL20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 10AUG20, A220 replaces 737/A220/Dash8; originally listed as 28 weekly)

Riga – Stavanger Cancelled (2)

Riga – Stuttgart eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (4)

Riga – Tallinn 7 weekly (14 from 15JUN20, 21 from 03AUG20, 28 from 10AUG20, A220 replaces A220/Dash8; reduced from 46 weekly)

Riga – Tampere Cancelled (6)

Riga – Tbilisi eff 08JUL20 3 weekly (originally listed as 8 weekly)

Riga – Tel Aviv eff 21JUL20 2 weekly (originally listed as 5 weekly)

Riga – Thessaloniki Cancelled (2)

Riga – Turku eff 20JUL20 7 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 11 weekly)

Riga – Venice Cancelled (3)

Riga – Vienna eff 08JUN20 7 weekly (12)

Riga – Vilnius 7 weekly (14 weekly from 22JUN20, 21 from 20JUL20, 28 from 10AUG20; reduced from 41 weekly)

Riga – Warsaw eff 20JUL20 7 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 12 weekly)

Riga – Zurich eff 13JUL20 7 weekly (11)

Tallinn – Amsterdam 7 weekly (originally listed as 7 weekly)

Tallinn – Berlin Tegel eff 04JUN20 2 weekly (originally listed as 4 weekly)

Tallinn – Brussels eff 24AUG20 3 weekly (originally listed as 6 weekly)

Tallinn – Copenhagen 3 weekly (6 weekly from 15JUN20, A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; originally listed as 6 weekly)

Tallinn – Oslo 2 weekly (4)

Tallinn – Paris CDG eff 01JUN20 3 weekly (originally listed as 4 weekly)

Tallinn – Vienna eff 02JUN20 3 weekly (originally listed as 4 weekly)

Tallinn – Vilnius 7 weekly (12 weekly from 22JUN20, A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 16 weekly)

Vilnius – Oslo eff 04JUN20 2 weekly (new route)

Vilnius – Zurich Cancelled (2)