Condor this week filed additional changes to its planned long-haul operation. As of 11JUN20, the airline plans to resume long-haul service from September 2020. Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on various travel restrictions.
Frankfurt – Cancun eff 01SEP20 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Cape Town eff 01OCT20 3 weekly
Frankfurt – Havana eff 07SEP20 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Holguin eff 04OCT20 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Las Vegas eff 30SEP20 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Male eff 03OCT20 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Mauritius eff 04OCT20 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Mombasa – Zanzibar – Frankfurt eff 02OCT20 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Montego Bay eff 03OCT20 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Punta Cana eff 04SEP20 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Santo Domingo eff 01OCT20 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Seattle eff 01SEP20 1 daily
Frankfurt – Varadero eff 25SEP20 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Windhoek eff 01OCT20 2 weekly
Condor Sep/Oct 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 11JUN20
