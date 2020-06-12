Condor Sep/Oct 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 11JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Condor this week filed additional changes to its planned long-haul operation. As of 11JUN20, the airline plans to resume long-haul service from September 2020. Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on various travel restrictions.

Frankfurt – Cancun eff 01SEP20 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Cape Town eff 01OCT20 3 weekly
Frankfurt – Havana eff 07SEP20 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Holguin eff 04OCT20 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Las Vegas eff 30SEP20 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Male eff 03OCT20 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Mauritius eff 04OCT20 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Mombasa – Zanzibar – Frankfurt eff 02OCT20 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Montego Bay eff 03OCT20 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Punta Cana eff 04SEP20 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Santo Domingo eff 01OCT20 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Seattle eff 01SEP20 1 daily
Frankfurt – Varadero eff 25SEP20 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Windhoek eff 01OCT20 2 weekly


Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.