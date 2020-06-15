FlyGangwon adds Seoul Gimpo service in 3Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

FlyGangwon from mid-July 2020 plans to operate service to Seoul Gimpo, as the airline filed schedule for flights from Jeju and Yangyang. Currently, the airline’s website is accepting reservations for Seoul – Yangyang sector, scheduled until late-August 2020. Service for Jeju is listed for the month of July, but not available for reservation.

Seoul Gimpo – Jeju eff 17JUL20 3 weekly
4V513 CJU0805 – 0915GMP 737 6
4V513 CJU1110 – 1220GMP 737 7
4V513 CJU1215 – 1325GMP 737 5

4V514 GMP1520 – 1630CJU 737 7
4V514 GMP1720 – 1830CJU 737 6
4V514 GMP1730 – 1840CJU 737 5

Seoul Gimpo – Yangyang eff 17JUL20 3 weekly
4V511 YNY0800 – 0850GMP 737 6
4V511 YNY1800 – 1855GMP 737 57

4V512 GMP0930 – 1010YNY 737 6
4V512 GMP1935 – 2035YNY 737 57

