Jeju Air in July and August 2020 plans to offer new domestic route, where it schedules nonstop Busan – Yangyang route. During the period of 17JUL20 – 31AUG20, the airline operates this route 10 weekly.
7C371 PUS1035 – 1145YNY 737 x236
7C371 PUS1030 – 1145YNY 737 236
7C373 PUS1835 – 1945YNY 737 567
7C372 YNY1445 – 1600PUS 737 3
7C372 YNY1520 – 1635PUS 737 x3
7C374 YNY2020 – 2135PUS 737 567
Jeju Air adds Busan – Yangyang service in 3Q20
