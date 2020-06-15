Helvetic Airways from July 2020 plans to resume scheduled operation. Based on the airline’s reservation system, available flight for reservation is Bern – Palma Mallorca, from 05JUL20 to 04OCT20. Embraer E190-E2 aircraft operates once weekly.
2L022 BRN1705 – 1900PMI 290 7
2L023 PMI1440 – 1620BRN 290 7
Helvetic S20 planned scheduled operation as of 12JUN20
