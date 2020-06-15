FlyBosnia S20 operation as of 12JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

FlyBosnia has outlined planned operation for summer 2020 season, when the airline plans to resume scheduled service as early as July 2020. Based on the airline’s reservation system on its website, preliminary operation based on available flights for reservation as follow.

Sarajevo – Jeddah eff 01JUL20 2 weekly
Sarajevo – Kuwait City eff 02JUL20 2 weekly
Sarajevo – Qassim eff 02JUL20 2 weekly
Sarajevo – Riyadh eff 01JUL20 3 weekly

Reservation for London and Rome is not available for the moment. Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on various travel restrictions.



