CSA Czech Airlines July/August 2020 operations as of 16JUN20

CSA Czech Airlines has filed planned operation for the month of July and August 2020, as the airline continues to restore scheduled service. The airline’s current schedule calls for 91 weekly departures (based on week of 12JUL20 schedule as of 14JUN20 OAG listing), reduced from 271 weekly flights listed as of 29MAR20.
Additional changes remain likely.
Prague – Amsterdam 7 weekly
Prague – Barcelona 2 weekly
Prague – Bucharest 4 weekly
Prague – Budapest 3 weekly
Prague – Frankfurt 8 weekly
Prague – Gothenburg 5 weekly
Prague – Helsinki 2 weekly
Prague – Kosice 4 weekly
Prague – Kyiv Borispil 7 weekly
Prague – London Heathrow 7 weekly
Prague – Madrid 2 weekly
Prague – Moscow Sheremetyevo 7 weekly (from 01AUG20)
Prague – Odessa 4 weekly
Prague – Paris CDG 21 weekly
Prague – Reykjavik Keflavik 7 weekly
Prague – Rome 6 weekly
Prague – Stockholm Arlanda 2 weekly
Following service tentatively scheduled from September 2020: Beirut, Bologna, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Malta, Milan Malpensa, Venice, Warsaw. Previously filed service to Bilbao has been removed for summer 2020.
