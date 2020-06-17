CSA Czech Airlines July/August 2020 operations as of 16JUN20

CSA Czech Airlines has filed planned operation for the month of July and August 2020, as the airline continues to restore scheduled service. The airline’s current schedule calls for 91 weekly departures (based on week of 12JUL20 schedule as of 14JUN20 OAG listing), reduced from 271 weekly flights listed as of 29MAR20.



Additional changes remain likely.



Prague – Amsterdam 7 weekly

Prague – Barcelona 2 weekly

Prague – Bucharest 4 weekly

Prague – Budapest 3 weekly

Prague – Frankfurt 8 weekly

Prague – Gothenburg 5 weekly

Prague – Helsinki 2 weekly

Prague – Kosice 4 weekly

Prague – Kyiv Borispil 7 weekly

Prague – London Heathrow 7 weekly

Prague – Madrid 2 weekly

Prague – Moscow Sheremetyevo 7 weekly (from 01AUG20)

Prague – Odessa 4 weekly

Prague – Paris CDG 21 weekly

Prague – Reykjavik Keflavik 7 weekly

Prague – Rome 6 weekly

Prague – Stockholm Arlanda 2 weekly



Following service tentatively scheduled from September 2020: Beirut, Bologna, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Malta, Milan Malpensa, Venice, Warsaw. Previously filed service to Bilbao has been removed for summer 2020.