Rwandair in recent inventory update closed reservation for all scheduled passenger flights until 31JUL20 inclusive. As of 17JUN20, the airline’s earliest date available for reservation is 01AUG20, initially on selected destinations. Additional changes, including service resumption date, remain likely to change in the next few weeks, pending on various travel restrictions.
Following routes to be resumed from 01AUG20 (reservation closed for travel until 31JUL20):
Kigali – Abuja – Accra – Kigali
Kigali – Bujumbura
Kigali – Cyangugu
Kigali – Dar es Salaam
Kigali – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam
Kigali – Entebbe
Kigali – Johannesburg
Kigali – Lagos
Kigali – Nairobi
Selected routes will be served with reduced frequencies in August.
Following routes to be resumed from 01SEP20 (reservation closed for travel until 31AUG20):
Entebbe – Juba 1 daily
Kigali – Brazzaville – Douala 3 weekly
Kigali – Brussels – London Gatwick 3 weekly
Kigali – Douala – Cotonou 3 weekly
Kigali – Dubai 7 weekly
Kigali – Entebbe – Nairobi 1 daily
Kigali – Harare – Cape Town 4 weekly
Kigali – Harare – Lusaka – Kigali 1 weekly
Kigali – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Kigali 3 weekly (WB448 triangle routing)
Kigali – Kinshasa 7 weekly
Kigali – Lusaka – Harare 2 weekly
Kigali – Lusaka – Johannesburg 4 weekly
Kigali – Tel Aviv 3 weekly
Following route to be resumed from 01OCT20 (reservation closed for travel until 30SEP20):
Kigali – Mumbai – Guangzhou 3 weekly
Following routes available for reservation from 01JAN21 (reservation closed for travel until 31DEC20):
Abidjan – Cotonou 3 weekly
Abidjan – Dakar 3 weekly
Douala – Libreville – Cotonou 3 weekly
Rwandair files gradual network resumption from August 2020.
Posted
Rwandair in recent inventory update closed reservation for all scheduled passenger flights until 31JUL20 inclusive. As of 17JUN20, the airline’s earliest date available for reservation is 01AUG20, initially on selected destinations. Additional changes, including service resumption date, remain likely to change in the next few weeks, pending on various travel restrictions.