Rwandair files gradual network resumption from August 2020.

Rwandair in recent inventory update closed reservation for all scheduled passenger flights until 31JUL20 inclusive. As of 17JUN20, the airline’s earliest date available for reservation is 01AUG20, initially on selected destinations. Additional changes, including service resumption date, remain likely to change in the next few weeks, pending on various travel restrictions.



Following routes to be resumed from 01AUG20 (reservation closed for travel until 31JUL20):

Kigali – Abuja – Accra – Kigali

Kigali – Bujumbura

Kigali – Cyangugu

Kigali – Dar es Salaam

Kigali – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam

Kigali – Entebbe

Kigali – Johannesburg

Kigali – Lagos

Kigali – Nairobi



Selected routes will be served with reduced frequencies in August.



Following routes to be resumed from 01SEP20 (reservation closed for travel until 31AUG20):

Entebbe – Juba 1 daily

Kigali – Brazzaville – Douala 3 weekly

Kigali – Brussels – London Gatwick 3 weekly

Kigali – Douala – Cotonou 3 weekly

Kigali – Dubai 7 weekly

Kigali – Entebbe – Nairobi 1 daily

Kigali – Harare – Cape Town 4 weekly

Kigali – Harare – Lusaka – Kigali 1 weekly

Kigali – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Kigali 3 weekly (WB448 triangle routing)

Kigali – Kinshasa 7 weekly

Kigali – Lusaka – Harare 2 weekly

Kigali – Lusaka – Johannesburg 4 weekly

Kigali – Tel Aviv 3 weekly



Following route to be resumed from 01OCT20 (reservation closed for travel until 30SEP20):

Kigali – Mumbai – Guangzhou 3 weekly



Following routes available for reservation from 01JAN21 (reservation closed for travel until 31DEC20):

Abidjan – Cotonou 3 weekly

Abidjan – Dakar 3 weekly

Douala – Libreville – Cotonou 3 weekly