Luxair earlier this month has revised planned service resumption on Luxembourg – Manchester route, previously scheduled from 29JUN20. Planned 3 weekly service will now commence on 02SEP20, with Dash 8-Q400 aircraft. The airline previously served Luxembourg – Manchester – Dublin routing until October 2007.
LG4541 LUX1340 – 1430MAN DH4 135
LG4542 MAN1510 – 1800LUX DH4 135
Luxair delays Manchester service resumption to Sep 2020
