Eurowings in winter 2020/21 season plans to operate expanded service to Fuerteventura and Marrakech, reflected in recent schedule listing. Planned operation as follows.
Hamburg – Marrakech eff 31OCT20 1 weekly A319 (Except 22NOV20 – 18DEC20, 10JAN21 – 26FEB21)
EW7796 HAM0655 – 1110RAK 319 6
EY7797 RAK1200 – 1610HAM 319 6
Stuttgart – Fuerteventura eff 25OCT20 1 weekly A320 (Except 30NOV20 – 19DEC20, 11JAN21 – 13FEB21)
EW2246 STR0645 – 1010FUE 32A 7
EW2247 FUE1055 – 1605STR 32A 7
Eurowings W20 network additions
Posted
Eurowings in winter 2020/21 season plans to operate expanded service to Fuerteventura and Marrakech, reflected in recent schedule listing. Planned operation as follows.