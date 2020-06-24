ANA concludes Boeing 737-500 service; 3Q95 operations

Star Alliance member ANA on 14JUN20 concluded Boeing 737-500 operation, operated by ANA Wings. The 737-500’s last scheduled revenue flight was NH254, Fukuoka to Tokyo Haneda. The airline’s Boeing 737-500 aircraft, operated by Air Nippon at the time, entered service in July 1995. Initial operation in September 1995, based on OAG schedules listing, as follows.



Fukuoka – Fukue 1 daily

Fukuoka – Hiroshima 1 daily

Fukuoka – Kagoshima 1 daily

Fukuoka – Tsushima 2 daily