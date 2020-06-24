TUIfly Maroc plans to resume scheduled service from mid-July 2020, based on schedule update in the OAG. Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on travel restrictions. The following covers planned operation for the month of July and August 2020.
Casablanca – Bordaux eff 14JUL20 1 weekly
Casablanca – Brussels eff 11JUL20 3 weekly
Casablanca – Brussels South Charleroi eff 12JUL20 2 weekly
Casablanca – Lille eff 15JUL20 1 weekly
Casablanca – Metz eff 12JUL20 1 weekly
Casablanca – Paris Orly eff 13JUL20 4 weekly
Marrakech – Agadir – Nantes – Marrakech eff 17JUL20 1 weekly
Marrakech – Bologna eff 24JUL20 1 weekly
Marrakech – Lille eff 14JUL20 2 weekly
Marrakech – Paris Orly eff 15JUL20 4 weekly
Nador – Eindhoven eff 13JUL20 2 weekly
Nador – Lille eff 15JUL20 1 weekly
Oujda – Eindhoven eff 14JUL20 2 weekly
Oujda – Paris Orly eff 16JUL20 2 weekly
Rabat – Paris Orly eff 13JUL20 2 weekly
TUIfly Maroc preliminary July/August 2020 operations as of 21JUN20
Posted
TUIfly Maroc plans to resume scheduled service from mid-July 2020, based on schedule update in the OAG. Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on travel restrictions. The following covers planned operation for the month of July and August 2020.