Qatar Airways extends Brisbane service to late-Oct 2020

Qatar Airways in recent schedule update extended Doha – Brisbane schedule. Previously scheduled until 30JUN20, this route will be extended to 24OCT20, the end of Northern summer season. Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft continues to operate this route 3 weekly between 01JUL20 and 24OCT20.



QR912 DOH2355 – 2045+1BNE 351 135

QR913 BNE2215 – 0610+1DOH 351 246



Separately, the airline’s Doha – Perth service will remain 4 weekly until the end of Northern summer 2020 season, instead of 7 weekly.