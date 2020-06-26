Ethiopian Airlines July 2020 East Asia / South Asia operations as of 25JUN20

Ethiopian Airlines in the last few days adjusted planned operation for South Asia and East Asia, for the month of July 2020. Planned operation as of 25JUN20 as follows.



Due to various travel restrictions, planned operation may be impacted, including passenger traffic rights.



Addis Ababa – Bangalore eff 19JUL20 2 weekly 737-800

Addis Ababa – Bangkok 2 weekly 777-200LR/787-8

Addis Ababa – Bangkok – Hong Kong 3 weekly 777-200LR

Addis Ababa – Delhi eff 17JUL20 1 daily 787-8

Addis Ababa – Hong Kong – Manila eff 13JUL20 1 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Jakarta 3 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Mumbai eff 17JUL20 1 daily A350-900XWB

Addis Ababa – Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 777-300ER