El Al July 2020 US operations as of 0200GMT 29JUN20

El Al Israel Airlines has filed operations for the month of July 2020 to the US, despite the airline’s latest statement on its website says it is extending scheduled service suspension until 31JUL20. As of 0200GMT 29JUN20, planned US service as follows. Reservation is also available on the airline’s website and GDS channels, at time this post goes to press.



Further modification remains highly likely, as all flights are subject to Government Approval.



Tel Aviv – Los Angeles eff 10JUL20 1 weekly

LY105 TLV0105 – 0600LAX 789 5

LY108 LAX1200 – 1155+1TLV 789 7



Tel Aviv – Miami eff 10JUL20 1 weekly

LY117 TLV0015 – 0630MIA 789 5

LY118 MIA1230 – 0730+TLV 789 7



Tel Aviv – New York JFK 3 weekly

LY003 TLV0030 – 0515JFK 789 247

LY014 JFK1830 – 1200+1TLV 789 4

LY014 JFK2150 – 1520+1TLV 789 27