Air Senegal last week resumed scheduled service, initially operating domestic Dakar – Ziguinchor route. From 20JUN20, the airline operates 3 times weekly, with ATR72 aircraft. Additional frequency to be added in the next few weeks.
HC101 DSS0900 – 0950ZIG AT7 146
HC102 ZIG1020 – 1110DSS AT7 146
Air Senegal resumes regular scheduled service from late-June 2020
Posted
Air Senegal last week resumed scheduled service, initially operating domestic Dakar – Ziguinchor route. From 20JUN20, the airline operates 3 times weekly, with ATR72 aircraft. Additional frequency to be added in the next few weeks.