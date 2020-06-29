Swiss resumes Shanghai service from July 2020

By Jim Liu

Swiss International Air Lines in July 2020 plans to resume scheduled passenger service to Mainland China, initially operating Zurich – Shanghai Pu Dong route. A340-300 aircraft to operate this route once weekly from 10JUL20, subject to approval.

LX188 ZRH1330 – 0730+1PVG 343 5
LX189 PVG0930 – 1550ZRH 343 7