Royal Air Maroc July 2020 domestic network as of 30JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Royal Air Maroc last week resumed regular operation, initially on 4 domestic routes from Casablanca. Planned operation from 25JUN20 as follows.

Casablanca – Agadir 3 weekly 737-700
Casablanca – Dakhla 3 weekly 737-700/-800
Casablanca – Laayoune 3 weekly 737-700/-800
Casablanca – Oujda 3 weekly 737-700/800

Interim schedule currently listed until 31JUL20, although further changes likely.