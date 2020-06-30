Royal Air Maroc last week resumed regular operation, initially on 4 domestic routes from Casablanca. Planned operation from 25JUN20 as follows.
Casablanca – Agadir 3 weekly 737-700
Casablanca – Dakhla 3 weekly 737-700/-800
Casablanca – Laayoune 3 weekly 737-700/-800
Casablanca – Oujda 3 weekly 737-700/800
Interim schedule currently listed until 31JUL20, although further changes likely.
Royal Air Maroc July 2020 domestic network as of 30JUN20
