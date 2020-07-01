Qatar Airways adds Toronto service from July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Qatar Airways from July 2020 is launching new service to Canada, as the airline schedules Doha – Toronto service on 04JUL20. Opened for reservation in the last 18 hours, the oneWorld carrier will operate this route 3 times weekly, on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft.

QR767 DOH0830 – 1500YYZ 359 246
QR768 YYZ2050 – 1615+1DOH 359 246