TUIfly Nordic in recent OAG schedules update filed planned summer 2020 operation. For the month of July and August 2020, the airline plans to resume service to Spain, Greece, and Cyprus. Planned July/August 2020 operations with Boeing 737-800 aircraft as follows.
Billund – Chania eff 16JUL20 1 weekly
Gothenburg – Rhodes eff 17JUL20 1 weekly
Helsinki – Chania eff 18JUL20 1 weekly
Helsinki – Rhodes eff 19JUL20 1 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Chania eff 19JUL20 1 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Larnaca eff 20JUL20 1 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Palma Mallorca eff 18JUL20 1 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Rhodes eff 02JUL20 1 weekly
TUIfly Nordic July/August 2020 operations as of 28JUN20
Posted
TUIfly Nordic in recent OAG schedules update filed planned summer 2020 operation. For the month of July and August 2020, the airline plans to resume service to Spain, Greece, and Cyprus. Planned July/August 2020 operations with Boeing 737-800 aircraft as follows.