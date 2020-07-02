Gulf Air this month (July 2020) continues to operate interim schedule, which includes service resumption to Athens and Cairo. Planned July 2020 operations as follow. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights.
Bahrain – Athens eff 02JUL20 3 weekly A320neo
Bahrain – Cairo eff 01JUL20 4 weekly A320/321/787-9
Bahrain – Frankfurt 2 weekly A320/320neo
Bahrain – Karachi 3 weekly A320/320neo
Bahrain – Lahore 2 weekly 787-9
Bahrain – London Heathrow 3 weekly 787-9
Bahrain – Manila 2 weekly 787-9
Bahrain – Paris CDG 2 weekly A320
Bahrain – Peshawar 1 weekly 787-9
Gulf Air July 2020 operations as of 01JUL20
