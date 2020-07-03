Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris later this month plans to launch new domestic routes, operating to/from Mexico City. Additional routes will also be added in October 2020.
Mexico City – Campeche eff 02OCT20 2 weekly A320
Mexico City – Ciudad del Carmen eff 26JUL20 3 weekly A320
Mexico City – Tampico eff 02OCT20 3 weekly A320
Mexico City – Torreon eff 27JUL20 4 weekly A320
Mexico City – Villahermosa eff 26JUL20 1 daily A320
Volaris schedules new domestic routes in July / Oct 2020
