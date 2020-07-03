Swiss July – October 2020 Inter-continental operations as of 02JUL20

Swiss this week filed revised Inter-continental operation for the remainder of summer 2020 season, until 24OCT20. Between 01JUL20 and 24OCT20, the Star Alliance carrier plans to operate following routes.



Various travel restriction will impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights, as well as planned operation.



Zurich – Bangkok 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 02SEP20)

Zurich – Boston eff 02SEP20 3 weekly A330/340

Zurich – Chicago O’Hare eff 02JUL20 3 weekly A330-300 (5 weekly from 02AUG20)

Zurich – Hong Kong 3 weekly A340-300 (5 weekly from 01SEP20)

Zurich – Johannesburg eff 02SEP20 3 weekly A340-300 (5 weekly from 02OCT20)

Zurich – Los Angeles eff 03SEP20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Zurich – Miami eff 01AUG20 3 weekly A330/340

Zurich – Montreal eff 14JUL20 3 weekly A340-300 (5 weekly from 01SEP20)

Zurich – Mumbai eff 18JUL20 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 02SEP20. Service also scheduled 04JUL20 – 14JUL20 with A330-300)

Zurich – Newark 3 weekly 777-300ER (A330-300 from 01AUG20, 5 weekly A330/340 from 03SEP20)

Zurich – New York JFK 4 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly A340-300 from 01AUG20, A330 from 02SEP20)

Zurich – San Francisco eff 02AUG20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Zurich – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 02SEP20)

Zurich – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 10JUL20 1 weekly 777-300ER (2 weekly from 02AUG20, 3 weekly from 01SEP20, 5 weekly from 02OCT20)

Zurich – Singapore 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 02SEP20)

Zurich – Tel Aviv 5 weekly A340-300 (6 weekly A330/340 from 01AUG20, 5 weekly from 01SEP20)

Zurich – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 777-300ER (3 weekly from 01AUG20, 5 weekly from 01SEP20)