Air Seychelles adds one-way Dubai passenger flights in July 2020

Air Seychelles during the month of July 2020 is offering Mahe Island – Dubai service, allowing outbound connection via Dubai. The airline will operate this route twice weekly, with Airbus A320neo aircraft. The airline will offer passenger and cargo service on outbound from Mahe Island, and will operate as cargo-only flight from Dubai.



HM8018 SEZ1800 – 2200DXB 32N 2

HM8018 SEZ2230 – 0300+1DXB 32N 6



HM8017 DXB0430 – 0900SEZ 32N 7

HM8017 DXB2359 – 0430+1SEZ 32N 2