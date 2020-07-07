Fiji Airways extends long-haul cancellations to late-August 2020

Fiji Airways in the last few days filed planned International network. The airline’s plan to resume International flights from 01AUG20 remains unchanged for the moment, however following routes will see extended service cancellation until 31AUG20.



Nadi – Hong Kong

Nadi – Honolulu (1-stop Nadi – Kiritmati – Honolulu unchanged)

Nadi – Los Angeles

Nadi – San Francisco

Nadi – Singapore

Nadi – Tokyo Narita



Further changes to its planned operation remains highly possible, pending on various travel restrictions.