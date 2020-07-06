Airlink resumes Johannesburg – Port Elizabeth service from mid-July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

South African carrier Airlink starting next week resumes Johannesburg – Port Elizabeth route, on board Embraer ERJ135 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route twice daily on weekdays from 13JUL20, 1 flight on Sundays.

4Z793 JNB0610 – 0755PLZ ER3 x67
4Z795 JNB1525 – 1710PLZ ER3 x6

4Z794 PLZ0835 – 1015JNB ER3 x67
4Z796 PLZ1750 – 1935JNB ER3 x6

