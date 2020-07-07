Biman Bangladesh Airlines July 2020 International service as of 03JUL20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Biman Bangladesh Airlines during the month of July 2020 continues to operate limited International network, operating Dhaka – London Heathrow route once weekly. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route.

BG001 DAC1140 – 1650LHR 789 7
BG202 LHR1820 – 0845+1DAC 789 7

The airline previously planned to resume Dhaka – Abu Dhabi and Dhaka – Dubai route this week, however the airline has reversed its plan in the last few days.


Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.