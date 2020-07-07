Biman Bangladesh Airlines July 2020 International service as of 03JUL20

Biman Bangladesh Airlines during the month of July 2020 continues to operate limited International network, operating Dhaka – London Heathrow route once weekly. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route.



BG001 DAC1140 – 1650LHR 789 7

BG202 LHR1820 – 0845+1DAC 789 7



The airline previously planned to resume Dhaka – Abu Dhabi and Dhaka – Dubai route this week, however the airline has reversed its plan in the last few days.