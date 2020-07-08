Delta NS20 Inter-continental operations as of 05JUL20

Delta Air Lines in recent weeks filed additional changes to its International operation for the remainder of Northern summer season. As of 05JUL20, planned Inter-continental service (list below excludes Caribbean, Canada and Central America) between 01JUL20 and 24OCT20 as follows.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Atlanta – Amsterdam 11 weekly A330-300 (2 daily from 14JUL20, A330-300/A350-900XWB from 01AUG20; reduced from 3 daily)

Atlanta – Barcelona eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A330-300

Atlanta – Bogota eff 01SEP20 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Brussels Service cancelled until 24OCT20

Atlanta – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily from 01Oct20)

Atlanta – Cartagena eff 01AUG20 1 weekly 737-800

Atlanta – Dublin eff 03AUG20 3 weekly 767-300ER (A330-300 from 09SEP20)

Atlanta – Dusseldorf Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Atlanta – Frankfurt 3 weekly A330-300 (5 weekly from 17JUL20, 1 daily from 01AUG20. 767-400ER from 08SEP20)

Atlanta – Johannesburg eff 01SEP20 1 daily 777-200LR

Atlanta – Lagos eff 06AUG20 3 weekly A330-200 (4 weekly from 15AUG20)

Atlanta – Lima eff 01AUG20 4 weekly 767-300ER (5 weekly from 03SEP20, 1 daily from 06OCT20)

Atlanta – London Heathrow 4 weekly A330-300 (5 weekly from 18JUL20, 1 daily from 04AUG20, 767-400ER from 08SEP20)

Atlanta – Madrid eff 01AUG20 3 weekly 767-300ER

Atlanta – Milan Malpensa 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Atlanta – Munich eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A330-300 (1 daily 767-400ER from 01SEP20)

Atlanta – Paris CDG 1 daily A330-300 (2 daily from 01AUG20. 1 of 2 daily operated by A350 01AUG20 – 07SEP20)

Atlanta – Quito eff 08SEP20 1 daily 757

Atlanta – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Rome eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300 (1 daily from 02SEP20)

Atlanta – Santiago de Chile eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-400ER

Atlanta – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 03AUG20 4 weekly 767-400ER (1 daily from 02OCT20)

Atlanta – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly 777-200ER (5 weekly A350-900XWB from 01AUG20, 1 daily from 09SEP20)

Atlanta – Shanghai Pu Dong Service cancelled until 24OCT20

Atlanta – Stuttgart Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Atlanta – Tokyo Haneda eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A350-900XWB (1 daily 777-200ER from 08SEP20)

Atlanta – Venice 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Atlanta – Zurich 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Boston – Amsterdam eff 17JUL20 4 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily A330-300 from 01SEP20)

Boston – Dublin Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Boston – Lisbon 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Boston – London Gatwick 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Boston – London Heathrow eff 01SEP20 1 daily 767-400ER

Boston – Manchester 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Boston – Paris CDG eff 01AUG20 4 weekly 767-400ER (1 daily 767-300ER from 01SEP20)

Boston – Rome 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Cincinnati – Paris CDG Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Detroit – Amsterdam 1 daily A350-900XWB (2 daily A330/350 from 08SEP20)

Detroit – Beijing Daxing Service cancelled until 24OCT20

Detroit – Frankfurt Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Detroit – London Heathrow 3 weekly 767-300ER (767-400ER from 01AUG20, 1 daily from 02SEP20)

Detroit – Munich 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Detroit – Nagoya Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Detroit – Paris CDG 4 weekly A350-900XWB (1 daily from 16JUL20, 767-300ER from 08SEP20)

Detroit – Rome 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Detroit – Seoul Incheon 1 daily A350-900XWB

Detroit – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Detroit – Shanghai Pu Dong Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Detroit – Tokyo Haneda 3 weekly A350-900XWB (4 weekly from 04AUG20, 1 daily 08SEP20)

Honolulu – Nagoya Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Honolulu – Osaka Kansai Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Honolulu – Tokyo Haneda Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Indianapolis – Paris CDG 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Los Angeles – Amsterdam 1 daily seasonal service cancelled in S20

Los Angeles – Paris CDG 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

Los Angeles – Sydney 3 weekly 777-200LR (1 daily from 08SEP20)

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 03AUG20 3 weekly 777-200ER (1 daily from 08SEP20)

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300

Minneapolis/St. Paul – London Heathrow eff 01SEP20 1 daily 767-400ER

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Paris CDG eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Seoul Incheon 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

New York JFK – Accra eff 06AUG20 4 weekly 767-300ER (Reduced from 5 weekly in July/August)

New York JFK – Amsterdam 1 daily A330-300 (12 weekly from 01AUG20, 14 weekly from 01SEP20)

New York JFK – Athens eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300

New York JFK – Barcelona eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 02SEP20)

New York JFK – Berlin Tegel 1 daily service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Bogota Service cancelled until 24OCT20

New York JFK – Brussels eff 01SEP20 1 daily 767-400ER

New York JFK – Copenhagen 1 daily service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Dakar 1 weekly 767-300ER (2 weekly from 01AUG20)

New York JFK – Dublin eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300

New York JFK – Edinburgh eff 01AUG20 4 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily from 02SEP20, replacing 757)

New York JFK – Frankfurt eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-200

New York JFK – Glasgow 1 daily service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Lisbon eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-300ER

New York JFK – London Heathrow eff 01AUG20 4 weekly 767-400ER (2 daily from 01SEP20)

New York JFK – Madrid eff 02AUG20 4 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily from 01SEP20)

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300

New York JFK – Nice 1 daily service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Paris CDG 1 daily A330-300

New York JFK – Prague 1 daily service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Rome eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300

New York JFK – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 767-400ER (1 daily from 01OCT20)

New York JFK – Shannon 1 daily service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Tel Aviv 4 weekly A330-300 (5 weekly from 20JUL20, 1 daily from 01AUG20, additional flights added 17SEP20 – 11OCT20)

New York JFK – Venice Service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Zurich eff 01SEP20 1 daily 767-400ER

Orlando – Amsterdam Service cancelled in S20

Portland OR – Amsterdam eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-200

Portland OR – London Heathrow Service cancelled in S20

Portland OR – Tokyo Haneda Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Raleigh/Durham – Paris CDG eff 08SEP20 1 daily 767-300ER

Salt Lake City – Amsterdam eff 01SEP20 1 daily 767-300ER

Salt Lake City – London Heathrow Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Salt Lake City – Paris CDG Service cancelled in S20

Seattle – Amsterdam eff 16JUL20 5 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 02AUG20)

Seattle – Beijing Capital 1 daily service cancelled until 24OCT20 (Operating to/from Beijing Daxing from 25OCT20)

Seattle – Paris CDG eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300

Seattle – Seoul Incheon 4 weekly A330-900neo (1 daily from 01AUG20)

Seattle – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Seattle – Shanghai Pu Dong Nonstop service cancelled until 23OCT20

Seattle – Tokyo Haneda 4 weekly A330-900neo (1 Daily from 09SEP20)

Seoul Incheon – Manila eff 01JUL20 1 daily A330-900neo, new route (25OCT20)

Tampa – Amsterdam Service cancelled in S20