Eastern Airways revises Teesside – Alicante seasonal service in 3Q20

Eastern Airways in the last few weeks filed changes to its planned Teesside – Alicante operation. Previously scheduled to commence on 17JUL20, the airline will now begin service on 14AUG20. Embraer E170 aircraft operates this route once weekly instead of two, until 07SEP20.



Planned operational date as per airline: 14AUG20, 21AUG20, 28AUG20, 31AUG20, 07SEP20.



T37780 MME0800 – 1150ALC E70

T37781 ALC1250 – 1440MME E70